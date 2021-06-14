NATO Leaders Back Full Restoration of JCPOA - Communique

NATO leaders said after a summit in Brussels on Monday that they supported a mutual return of Iran and the United States to the nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO leaders said after a summit in Brussels on Monday that they supported a mutual return of Iran and the United States to the nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We support the goal of restoring the non-proliferation benefits of the JCPoA and of ensuring the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," a communique read.

The leaders welcomed discussions to this effect between nuclear deal participants and with the US, saying it was vital that Iran preserved the space for these negotiations by avoiding escalation.

The leaders said they condemned Iran's alleged training and arming of proxy forces and non-state armed actors and the proliferation of missile technology and weapons.

"We call on Iran to stop all ballistic missile activities inconsistent with UNSCR 2231, refrain from destabilising actions, and play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace," the communique read.