UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Leaders Back Full Restoration Of JCPOA - Communique

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:11 PM

NATO Leaders Back Full Restoration of JCPOA - Communique

NATO leaders said after a summit in Brussels on Monday that they supported a mutual return of Iran and the United States to the nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO leaders said after a summit in Brussels on Monday that they supported a mutual return of Iran and the United States to the nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We support the goal of restoring the non-proliferation benefits of the JCPoA and of ensuring the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," a communique read.

The leaders welcomed discussions to this effect between nuclear deal participants and with the US, saying it was vital that Iran preserved the space for these negotiations by avoiding escalation.

The leaders said they condemned Iran's alleged training and arming of proxy forces and non-state armed actors and the proliferation of missile technology and weapons.

"We call on Iran to stop all ballistic missile activities inconsistent with UNSCR 2231, refrain from destabilising actions, and play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace," the communique read.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Iran Nuclear Brussels United States All From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

5 minutes ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Central Bank&#039;s board ..

51 minutes ago

Biden Must 'Talk Tough' to Putin at Geneva Summit ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan improves Law & order situation: Ziaull ..

4 minutes ago

PCB officials to visit to review feasibility of P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.