NATO Wants Diplomacy To Come To Forefront To End Ukraine Conflict - Supreme Commander

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 10:45 PM

NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Tod Wolters said on Thursday that he hopes the phone call between US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley and Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov will bring both sides in the Ukraine conflict "one step closer to diplomatic solution."

"We want diplomacy to come to the forefront," Wolters said during a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The US Defense Department did not release any details of the Milley-Gerasimov conversation. The conversation was the first time the two military chiefs have spoken directly to each other since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

