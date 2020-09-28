UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 2,000 Publications Exhibited At Beijing Int'l Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:37 PM

Nearly 2,000 publications exhibited at Beijing Int'l Book Fair

About 2,000 quality publications on topics including China's fight against poverty and COVID-19 have been showcased at an exhibition at the ongoing Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :About 2,000 quality publications on topics including China's fight against poverty and COVID-19 have been showcased at an exhibition at the ongoing Beijing International Book Fair.

Combining online and offline activities, the exhibition offers readers an immersive experience by using 5G and 3D technologies.

The exhibition has books on art and literature, social sciences, natural sciences, and traditional culture. There are also over 740 journals and more than 400 foreign publications and domestic ones for international markets.

Readers can get access to the exhibition by online platforms such as its official website and app.

Related Topics

China Beijing 5G Market

Recent Stories

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

15 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

28 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

44 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

60 minutes ago

Memorial Reference for Ahfaz ur Rahman on Tuesday ..

12 minutes ago

Case against Maulana Obaidur Rehman registered for ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.