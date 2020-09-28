(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :About 2,000 quality publications on topics including China's fight against poverty and COVID-19 have been showcased at an exhibition at the ongoing Beijing International Book Fair.

Combining online and offline activities, the exhibition offers readers an immersive experience by using 5G and 3D technologies.

The exhibition has books on art and literature, social sciences, natural sciences, and traditional culture. There are also over 740 journals and more than 400 foreign publications and domestic ones for international markets.

Readers can get access to the exhibition by online platforms such as its official website and app.