Netanyahu Says Israel Passing Through Historic Moment, Waits for Official Election Results

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Israeli incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, said that Israel was passing through a historic moment, adding that it was necessary to wait for the official results of the parliamentary elections.

"We are still waiting for the official results, but there is something confirmed ” the state of Israel is passing through a historic moment," Netanyahu said addressing to his supporters.

According to Netanyahu, Israel needs a "strong, Zionist government" without anti-Zionist Arab parties that "deny the very existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."

On Tuesday, Israel held the snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset.

Exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot. According to exit polls, opposition centrist Blue and White alliance led by Benny Gantz can count on 32-34 seats, while Likud can gain 31-33 seats. Nationalist secular Yisrael Beiteinu party, led by former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. may receive 8-10 seats in the parliament.

At the moment, neither the center-left camp, nor the alliance of the right-wing and religious parties are gaining 61 seats necessary for the formation of the government.

Lieberman earlier said that a wide coalition of his Yisrael Beiteinu party, Blue and White alliance and Likud was the only option to form the government.