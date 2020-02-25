UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Vows To Build New Settler Homes In Key West Bank Area

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:48 PM

Netanyahu vows to build new settler homes in key West Bank area

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to build 3,500 new settler homes in a super-sensitive area of the occupied West Bank, just a week before a tight general election

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to build 3,500 new settler homes in a super-sensitive area of the occupied West Bank, just a week before a tight general election.

"I gave immediate instructions for a permit to deposit (plans) for the construction of 3,500 units in E1," Netanyahu said.

The international community has warned repeatedly that Jewish settlement construction in the E1 corridor would cut the West Bank in two and compromise the contiguity of a future Palestinian state.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bank Jew Election 2018

Recent Stories

Chinese collaboration to change railroad map in Pa ..

7 minutes ago

Down Syndrome no obstacle for aspiring French poli ..

7 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during nex ..

7 minutes ago

Women Baseball team announced Inter-Regional U21 G ..

7 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

34 minutes ago

Award winning film 'Abu' to be screened tomorrow

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.