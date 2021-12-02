UrduPoint.com

New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belarusian Judges, Border Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:09 PM

New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belarusian Judges, Border Service

The European Union imposed new sanctions against Belarus that come into force on Thursday and they target Belava, Syrian airline Cham Wings, Belarusian judges and employees of the border service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The European Union imposed new sanctions against Belarus that come into force on Thursday and they target Belava, Syrian airline Cham Wings, Belarusian judges and employees of the border service.

"Open Joint Stock Company "Belavia" is the State-owned national flag carrier airline. Aliaksandr Lukashenka promised that his administration would provide all possible support to Belavia after the Union decided to introduce a prohibition on the overflight of Union airspace and on access to Union airports by all Belarusian air carriers.

To that end, he agreed with the Russian President Vladimir Putin on planning the opening of new airline routes for Belavia," the EU's document said on reasons for imposing sanctions against Belavia.

The EU also said that Cham Wings "contributes to activities by the Lukashenka regime that facilitate the illegal crossing of the external borders of the Union".

The full sanctions list is published in the document.

Related Topics

Syria Russia European Union Company Vladimir Putin Belarus Border All

Recent Stories

IMF Leaders Urge G20 Nations to Accelerate Debt Re ..

IMF Leaders Urge G20 Nations to Accelerate Debt Restructuring to Avoid Economic ..

6 minutes ago
 Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes wint ..

Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes winter battle

6 minutes ago
 Lithuania Expects More Initiative From EU on Borde ..

Lithuania Expects More Initiative From EU on Border Migrant Crisis - Presidentia ..

6 minutes ago
 Chinese Hackers Breached Four More US Defense, Tec ..

Chinese Hackers Breached Four More US Defense, Tech Companies in November - Repo ..

6 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reac ..

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reached 116% in October - Russia's ..

9 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Recent Rhetoric, Moves by Iran Do Not ..

Blinken Says Recent Rhetoric, Moves by Iran Do Not Give US Optimism About Nuclea ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.