New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belarusian Judges, Border Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The European Union imposed new sanctions against Belarus that come into force on Thursday and they target Belava, Syrian airline Cham Wings, Belarusian judges and employees of the border service.

"Open Joint Stock Company "Belavia" is the State-owned national flag carrier airline. Aliaksandr Lukashenka promised that his administration would provide all possible support to Belavia after the Union decided to introduce a prohibition on the overflight of Union airspace and on access to Union airports by all Belarusian air carriers.

To that end, he agreed with the Russian President Vladimir Putin on planning the opening of new airline routes for Belavia," the EU's document said on reasons for imposing sanctions against Belavia.

The EU also said that Cham Wings "contributes to activities by the Lukashenka regime that facilitate the illegal crossing of the external borders of the Union".

The full sanctions list is published in the document.