New Post-Brexit Controls: A Thorn For UK Horticulture
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 10:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Yuccas from Spain, rhododendrons from Germany or Dutch hazelnut trees -- flowers and plants arriving at UK ports from the European Union face tougher post-Brexit border checks from Tuesday, meaning delays and extra costs for importers.
At Provender nursery in Swanley, southeast England, production and biosecurity manager Stuart Tickner inspects the leaves of a dwarf prunus to ensure it is not diseased.
A little further on, he joins general manager Richard McKenna to eye photinia and straighten fruitless mulberry trees which have just arrived from Italy.
"We're going to have to pay for the offloading, reloading of the truck," McKenna tells AFP.
"If a truck is delayed... plants get damaged."
An entire damaged shipment risks costing up to £40,000 ($50,000), he says, which "could have huge financial ramifications for the business".
Britain's departure from the European Union has already sprouted issues for the horticulture sector.
"Plants are perceived by the UK government at high risk of importing disease and pests," McKenna explains.
"It has made importing material much harder, much more expensive and already a lot longer in time."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
PTI leaders get interim bail
More Stories From World
-
At least 25 dead in Peru after bus plunges into ravine7 minutes ago
-
Microsoft CEO pledges $1.7 bn AI, cloud investment in Indonesia7 minutes ago
-
Children's shoes highlight Gaza's Khan Younis city exodus chaos: UN27 minutes ago
-
At least 25 dead in Peru after bus plunges into ravine37 minutes ago
-
Amazon Purr-rime: Cat accidentally shipped to online retailer47 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher with focus on yen1 hour ago
-
Lewandowski treble fires Barca to Valencia win1 hour ago
-
Vardy leads Leicester to Championship title1 hour ago
-
Occupiers using fake news to de-legitimize freedom struggles, including in Kashmir, Palestine: Pakis ..2 hours ago
-
Thunder seal Pelicans sweep to advance as Celtics on brink2 hours ago
-
Nadal keeps his clay dream alive as he battles past Cachin3 hours ago
-
Tesla wins key China security clearance during Musk visit8 hours ago