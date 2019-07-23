UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Rule Lets US Authorities Deport Illegals Without Judicial Oversight - Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:10 AM

New Rule Lets US Authorities Deport Illegals Without Judicial Oversight - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) A Trump administration plan for fast-track deportations gives US immigration authorities almost complete discretion to send illegal aliens to their home countries by bypassing immigration courts, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Monday.

"We already see serious abuses of fast-track deportation authority where it is currently used at the US border," Human Rights Watch Deputy US Program Director Grace Meng said in the release. "This change makes people living in US communities subject to an opaque deportation process with limited judicial review."

As a result, thousands of families are likely to be torn apart, Meng added.

Once an individual is placed in the expedited removal process, immigration officers have nearly complete discretion to sign and carry out deportation orders, the release said.

The only way a noncitizen subject to removal can make their case in an immigration court is if immigration officers, who typically use "seriously flawed" interviewing methods, recognize an arrested alien as asylum seeker, the release added.

A notice set to be published in the US Federal Register on Tuesday expands the power of immigration police to deport any illegal alien anywhere in the United States who does not mention plans to apply for asylum.

Related Topics

Police Trump United States Border Court

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

1 hour ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

1 hour ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

32 minutes ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.