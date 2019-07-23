New Rule Lets US Authorities Deport Illegals Without Judicial Oversight - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) A Trump administration plan for fast-track deportations gives US immigration authorities almost complete discretion to send illegal aliens to their home countries by bypassing immigration courts, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Monday.

"We already see serious abuses of fast-track deportation authority where it is currently used at the US border," Human Rights Watch Deputy US Program Director Grace Meng said in the release. "This change makes people living in US communities subject to an opaque deportation process with limited judicial review."

As a result, thousands of families are likely to be torn apart, Meng added.

Once an individual is placed in the expedited removal process, immigration officers have nearly complete discretion to sign and carry out deportation orders, the release said.

The only way a noncitizen subject to removal can make their case in an immigration court is if immigration officers, who typically use "seriously flawed" interviewing methods, recognize an arrested alien as asylum seeker, the release added.

A notice set to be published in the US Federal Register on Tuesday expands the power of immigration police to deport any illegal alien anywhere in the United States who does not mention plans to apply for asylum.