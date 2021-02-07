UrduPoint.com
New Russian Angara-A5 Rocket To Carry Satellite Model During Third Test-Launch - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Russia's new Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket will carry a space vehicle model during the third test-launch planned for the second quarter of this year, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, said.

"That's right," Rogozin said on Twitter, when asked whether the Angara-A5 carrier rocket will use the new 14S48 Persei (Perseus) upper stage and will take a satellite model into space.

The first Angara-A5 test launch was conducted in December 2014, while the second one was carried out last year, both of them from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

A total of six launches are stipulated by the test program.

According to the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, which is part of Roscosmos, the third Angara-A5 test launch is planned for April-June 2021.

The Moscow-based Khrunichev manufacturer is expected to put out four more Angara-A5 carriers for the flight tests and four serial models. The delivery of serial Angara-A5 rockets is planned for 2022-2024.

