New York COVID-19 Deaths Rise by Record 799, Death Toll Stands at 7,067 - Cuomo

(@FahadShabbir)

The US state of New York on Wednesday saw 799 deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the highest number of fatalities recorded since the onset of the outbreak, bringing the death toll to 7,067, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The US state of New York on Wednesday saw 799 deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the highest number of fatalities recorded since the onset of the outbreak, bringing the death toll to 7,067, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday,

"We lost more lives yesterday than we have to date," Cuomo said.

"You are talking about 799 lives."

He added that with the new fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 victims now stands at 7,067.