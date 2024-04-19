Open Menu

New Zealand Commits 25 Mln USD For ADB's Energy Transition Mechanism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM

New Zealand commits 25 mln USD for ADB's energy transition mechanism

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday said that New Zealand has committed 25 million U.S. dollars to the ADB Energy Transition Mechanism Partnership Trust Fund (ETMPTF) to support the shift toward clean, sustainable energy in Southeast Asia

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday said that New Zealand has committed 25 million U.S. dollars to the ADB Energy Transition Mechanism Partnership Trust Fund (ETMPTF) to support the shift toward clean, sustainable energy in Southeast Asia.

The commitment was made by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during his two-day official visit to the Philippines.

"We are grateful for this support from the Government of New Zealand for the ETMPTF, which is an important driver of the Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) program," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

"Support from partners such as New Zealand is critical as we expand ETM across our region."

The ETMPTF pools concessional funds from financing partners to finance critical groundwork, such as feasibility studies for projects that align with the ETM's objectives, including the early retirement or repurposing of coal and other fossil fuel plants and clean energy ventures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Driver Visit Philippines Asian Development Bank From Government Asia Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent mea ..

DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic

20 seconds ago
 ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally

ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally

22 seconds ago
 Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: ..

Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: DPO

23 seconds ago
 Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as ..

Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon

25 seconds ago
 Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for ..

Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for citizens: Commissioner

26 seconds ago
 PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119

PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119

3 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ord ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular the ..

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multi ..

Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Hari ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s P ..

Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque

18 minutes ago
 SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to pro ..

SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World