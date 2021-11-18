UrduPoint.com

Nicaraguan Supreme Court Urges President To Quit Organization Of American States

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Judges of the Supreme Court of Justice of Nicaragua called on the country's president on Wednesday to denounce the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS), alleging that the group breaches the sovereignty of Nicaragua as a constitutional principle.

On Friday, the majority of participants of the 51st assembly of the OAS adopted a controversial resolution on Nicaragua. The document condemns the recent general election in the country, calling them "neither free, nor fair," and advises the Permanent Council of the organization analyze the situation before the end of November and take countermeasures.

"To support the plea of the National Assembly to President Daniel Ortega as the head of state on denunciation of the Charter of the OAS," Agreement 126 said, read aloud by the acting secretary of the court.

On November 7, the president's ruling Sandinista Front gained a majority of votes in the election, where observers of the OAS were not admitted. The incumbent president and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, won the election.

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik that the OAS was an American tool of aggression and meddling in Latin American countries.

