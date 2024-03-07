Niger isolated and suspicious despite end of sanctions

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) It's been two weeks since the lifting of tough sanctions on military-ruled Niger, but the pace of economic recovery is slow and the generals have shown no inclination to re-open the border with Benin and seek a diplomatic settlement with neighbouring nations.

Barricades initially put up in anticipation of an armed intervention by regional bloc ECOWAS still block the road linking Niger to Benin.

The political and economic standoff between Niamey and ECOWAS, which is demanding the release of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and a return to constitutional order, has remained since the July coup that overthrew him.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced late February it was lifting the most damaging sanctions, including a no-fly zone, border closures and asset freezes.

Niamey's traders say they are starting to see an improvement in electricity supply after a period of disrupted transport and shortages of power, food and medicine.

"Customers are coming in droves to get their hair done," said Mohamed, smiling outside his barber shop in the Dan Zama neighbourhood.