Nigerian National Security Adviser Visits India for 1st Strategic Dialogue - New Delhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nigerian National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno has paid a two-day visit to India to take part in the first Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between the two countries, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Nigerian National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno has paid a two-day visit to India to take part in the first Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between the two countries, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

"At the invitation of National Security Adviser Shri Ajit K. Doval KC, the National Security Adviser of Nigeria Major General (Retd.) Babagana Monguno visited New Delhi ... from March 4-5, 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

The NSAs discussed the threats posed by terrorism, extremism, radicalization including through cyberspace.

"The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance their fight against all forms of terrorism, reaffirming their firm belief that there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation. They also agreed to enhance their cooperation in the international arena and maintain regular contact in this area," the ministry added.

Mongunu also met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his two-day visit to New Delhi.