UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Turkish Soldiers Killed In Military Helicopter Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:18 PM

Nine Turkish soldiers killed in military helicopter crash

Nine Turkish soldiers were killed and four wounded on Thursday when their military helicopter crashed in the southeast of the country, the defence ministry said

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Nine Turkish soldiers were killed and four wounded on Thursday when their military helicopter crashed in the southeast of the country, the defence ministry said.

"Nine heroic soldiers fell as martyrs and four were injured in the accident," which occurred in the Bitlis province, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the accident involved a Cougar helicopter but provided no details about the model.

The Cougar family of multi-purpose helicopters were developed by France and are now produced by Airbus.

The defence ministry said contact was lost with the helicopters 30 minutes after take off.

Its teams found the wreckage after launching a search with drones, a transport aircraft and a helicopter.

The ministry statement said a search on site "determined that the helicopter was damaged by an accident" but provided no other details.

It added that the injured were being transported to hospital.

Turkish forces have been conducting military operations against outlawed Kurdish militias across the southeast for years.

In 2017, a military helicopter crashed in the southeastern Sirnak province near Turkey's border with Syria and Iraq, killing 13 soldiers.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Syria Martyrs Shaheed Turkey Iraq France Bitlis SITE Border 2017 Family

Recent Stories

Kosovo opposition party won historic half of vote: ..

3 minutes ago

Swedish town in shock after stabbing attack

3 minutes ago

Govt to convert KP varsities to solar energy; sola ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar on environmental hazard held at Shah Abdul ..

6 minutes ago

Ghana court dismisses opposition's election challe ..

6 minutes ago

KP CS inspects facilities at rehabilitation center ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.