UrduPoint.com

No New Date Set For Resumption Of Pretrial Hearings Of 9/11 Case In Gitmo - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:20 AM

No New Date Set for Resumption of Pretrial Hearings of 9/11 Case in Gitmo - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The US Office of Military Commissions' spokesperson Ronald Flesvig told Sputnik there is no new date set to resume the pretrial hearings of five detainees accused of plotting and executing the September 11 terrorist attacks.

US media reported earlier that Colonel Matthew McCall, the new military judge behind the 9/11 case, abruptly canceled the final day of the hearing in Guantanamo due to a case of an illness related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I do not have an answer yet. The judge did not issue a written ruling," Flesvig said on Friday when asked for additional details about the delayed hearing. "I'm working to get an official reason for the cancellation."

The pretrial hearings for the five detainees opened last week at the Expeditionary Legal Complex at Guantanamo Bay.

The Friday hearing was canceled due to an illness detected among some trial participants, according to media reports. Also, a reporter who returned to the US from the prison complex on Sunday reportedly tested positive for the virus. The journalist was reportedly fully vaccinated.

So far, four out of five detainees who apprised at the trial, have been vaccinated.

The sudden news comes on the heels of the announcement of McCall who said on Monday that the trial of five Guantanamo Bay detainees is not expected to begin for at least another year. The judge also said military commission regulations, the Air Force bar and ethical obligations did not bound going to trial by a particular timeline.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Guantanamo September Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State for International Trade, Pres ..

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

5 hours ago
 Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

4 hours ago
 Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Ta ..

Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place in Dushanbe

4 hours ago
 England eases Covid travel curbs

England eases Covid travel curbs

4 hours ago
 Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN ..

Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN climate summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.