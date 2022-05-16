No Telephone Talks Scheduled Between Biden, Putin - Senior Russian Diplomat

No telephone conversations are currently scheduled between Russia and the United States at the level of presidents or foreign ministers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) No telephone conversations are currently scheduled between Russia and the United States at the level of presidents or foreign ministers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"No," Ryabkov told journalists, answering the relevant question.

Last week, Italian Prime Minster Mario Draghi called for direct contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden to resolve the Ukraine crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington had not made a single attempt to resume the dialogue with Moscow over the past two months.