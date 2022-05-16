UrduPoint.com

No Telephone Talks Scheduled Between Biden, Putin - Senior Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

No Telephone Talks Scheduled Between Biden, Putin - Senior Russian Diplomat

No telephone conversations are currently scheduled between Russia and the United States at the level of presidents or foreign ministers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) No telephone conversations are currently scheduled between Russia and the United States at the level of presidents or foreign ministers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"No," Ryabkov told journalists, answering the relevant question.

Last week, Italian Prime Minster Mario Draghi called for direct contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden to resolve the Ukraine crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington had not made a single attempt to resume the dialogue with Moscow over the past two months.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Co ..

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Covid damage

1 hour ago
 China has favorable conditions to keep prices stab ..

China has favorable conditions to keep prices stable: spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

1 hour ago
 Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinform ..

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinformation to Bioarms Conference - ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' export in 3 quarters

1 hour ago
 One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.