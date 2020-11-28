UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 AG Plans To Resume Laying Pipelines For Gas Project In December

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 10:42 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG Plans to Resume Laying Pipelines for Gas Project in December

Nord Stream 2 AG said on Saturday that it was planning to resume laying pipelines for the Nord Stream 2 gas project this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Nord Stream 2 AG said on Saturday that it was planning to resume laying pipelines for the Nord Stream 2 gas project this year.

"Yes, we can confirm this," the company told reporters when asked whether it plans to resume the pipelines' construction in December.

"We plan to resume the pipe-laying work using an anchored vessel in the German exclusive economic zone this year. We will tell you the name of the specific vessel to be used later," the company added.

More Stories From World

