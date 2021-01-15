Nord Stream 2 AG to Decide in January Or February When to Continue Laying Pipes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The operator of the Nord Stream 2 project will decide this or next month when to resume laying pipes, a company representative told Handelsblatt newspaper.

"We received a permission from Denmark's energy energy to start work on Friday [January 150, but it doesn't mean we will resume pipe-laying on Friday," the company's representative said.

"We will probably be able to decide with more certainty on when we start pipe-laying only at the end of January or early February," the representative said.