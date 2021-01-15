UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 AG To Decide In January Or February When To Continue Laying Pipes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG to Decide in January Or February When to Continue Laying Pipes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The operator of the Nord Stream 2 project will decide this or next month when to resume laying pipes, a company representative told Handelsblatt newspaper.

"We received a permission from Denmark's energy energy to start work on Friday [January 150, but it doesn't mean we will resume pipe-laying on Friday," the company's representative said.

"We will probably be able to decide with more certainty on when we start pipe-laying only at the end of January or early February," the representative said.

Related Topics

Company Nord Denmark January February From

Recent Stories

Govt increases POL prices again

30 minutes ago

CCPO reviews security arrangements for ongoing pol ..

3 minutes ago

Training session regarding Typhoid Conjugate vacci ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Orders Advisers Not to Mention Nixon Compari ..

3 minutes ago

Twelve Security Officers, 1 Civilian Killed in Tal ..

3 minutes ago

Nigeria to receive 10 million vaccine doses in Mar ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.