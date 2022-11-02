North Korea Fired Three Missiles, One Fell Into Sea 57 Km From City of Sokcho - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) North Korea fired three missiles, one of them flew toward South Korea's Ulleungdo Island, but fell into the sea 57 kilometers east of the South Korean city of Sokcho, located on the coast, and 167 kilometers northwest of Ulleungdo, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea confirmed that one of the DPRK missiles flew towards Ulleungdo Island and fell into the Sea of Japan.