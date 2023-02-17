UrduPoint.com

North Korean Leader Pays Tribute To Late Kim Jong Il On Birthday Anniversary - KCNA

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

North Korean Leader Pays Tribute to Late Kim Jong Il on Birthday Anniversary - KCNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid tribute to the memory of his farther and the country's former leader, Kim Jong Il, on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of his birthday, which is an annual national celebration known as the Day of the Shining Star, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

Kim did not attend the remembrance ceremony, but a basket of flowers was laid on his behalf to the statues of Kim Jong Il and his farther, North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung, at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, located in Pyongyang, the report said.

In addition, representatives from the government, ministries, central and law enforcement agencies paid tribute to the late North Korean leaders on the occasion of the national celebration, the state-run news agency said.

Kim Jong Un reportedly attended last year's remembrance ceremony at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in person.

According to the official North Korean version, Kim Jong Il was born on February 16, 1942 in North Korea. According to unofficial sources, he was born on February 16, 1941 in the village of Vyatskoye in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory. The former North Korean leader died on December 17, 2011. Foreign media reported that Kim Jong Il suffered from diabetes and heart issues.

Related Topics

Russia Died Pyongyang Khabarovsk North Korea Kim Jong February December Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

2 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

4 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.