North Macedonia to Hold Snap Parliamentary Vote on April 12, 2020 - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The snap general election in North Macedonia has been scheduled to take place on April 12 next year, Northern Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Sunday following talks with leaders of the country's seven largest political parties.

"The unanimous stance of all leaders is that the Euro-Atlantic integration is our priority.

An agreement has been reached to hold the parliamentary election on April 12, 2020," Zaev posted on Twitter.

NATO's 29 members signed a protocol on North Macedonia's accession to the alliance in February, and 21 states ratified it. In June, US Envoy to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said that North Macedonia could become an alliance member as early as December. However, the start of accession talks has been delayed.

On Sunday, the leaders of North Macedonia's seven largest political parties held consultations aimed at finding a solution to the situation.