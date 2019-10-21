UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonia To Hold Snap Parliamentary Vote On April 12, 2020 - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:10 AM

North Macedonia to Hold Snap Parliamentary Vote on April 12, 2020 - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The snap general election in North Macedonia has been scheduled to take place on April 12 next year, Northern Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Sunday following talks with leaders of the country's seven largest political parties.

"The unanimous stance of all leaders is that the Euro-Atlantic integration is our priority.

An agreement has been reached to hold the parliamentary election on April 12, 2020," Zaev posted on Twitter.

NATO's 29 members signed a protocol on North Macedonia's accession to the alliance in February, and 21 states ratified it. In June, US Envoy to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said that North Macedonia could become an alliance member as early as December. However, the start of accession talks has been delayed.

On Sunday, the leaders of North Macedonia's seven largest political parties held consultations aimed at finding a solution to the situation.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Twitter Alliance Macedonia February April June December Sunday 2020 All Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

5 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

6 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

6 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

7 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.