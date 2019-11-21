UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Says To Offer Mln USD Annually To Support Lebanon In Housing Syria Refugees

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:11 PM

Norway says to offer mln USD annually to support Lebanon in housing Syria refugees

Norwegian Ambassador to Lebanon Leni Stenseth said on Thursday that Norway will offer 40 million U.S. dollars annually to support Lebanon in hosting Syrian refugees, a local media outlet reported

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Norwegian Ambassador to Lebanon Leni Stenseth said on Thursday that Norway will offer 40 million U.S. Dollars annually to support Lebanon in hosting Syrian refugees, a local media outlet reported.

"Lebanon ranks fifth on the list of countries supported by Norway and Lebanon receives twice the money offered to other countries hosting Syrian refugees," Stenseth was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

Norway helps Lebanon to ease the big burden caused by the presence of a big number of Syrian refugees in the country, she added.

The Norwegian ambassador noted that her country is working to find a political solution in Syria to secure the return of refugees to their homeland.

More than 1 million Syrian refugees are registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Lebanon, while the Lebanese government estimated the true number of Syrians in the country at 1.5 million.

The flow of Syrian refugees to Lebanon has weighed heavily on the country's economy and infrastructure, prompting Lebanese officials to call for international support in guaranteeing the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Norway Lebanon Money Media Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Participates In Multina ..

47 seconds ago

UE Vice-Chancellor Prof TalatNaseer Pasha inaugura ..

9 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal’s big hundred ensures draw for Cent ..

15 minutes ago

India's obstinacy affront to peace in region: AJK ..

21 minutes ago

Two help desks set up for Sikh pilgrims

2 minutes ago

Germany's Maas to Promote Nuclear Disarmament at G ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.