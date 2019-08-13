UrduPoint.com
Norway's Shooting Suspect Filmed Mosque Attack With GoPro Camera - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:00 AM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The man suspected of opening fire in a Norwegian mosque in the suburbs of Oslo on Saturday and murdering his stepsister prior to that, filmed his actions with a GoPro camera, local media reported, citing police.

"We have this video. It gives the police important evidence," Oslo district police attorney Paal-Fredrik Hjort Kraby said at a news conference on Monday, NRK broadcaster reported.

He added that the suspect used a GoPro camera.

A man, later identified as Philip Manshaus, opened fire on the Al-Noor Islamic Center in the municipality of Baerum near Oslo on Saturday evening.

The incident happened as Muslims across the world were preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in islam. At least one person was injured in the attack.

Oslo police specified that the man was acting alone. He was overpowered by the mosque members before officers arrived. Police later found a dead woman in his house. Local media reported later that the victim was his stepsister.

