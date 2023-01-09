Norwegian Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Death Sentences For Rioters

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Iranian ambassador due to the execution of two men accused of killing a security officer during recent protests in Iran, Norwegian Foreign Ministry spokesman Guri Solberg said

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The Norwegian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Iranian ambassador due to the execution of two men accused of killing a security officer during recent protests in Iran, Norwegian Foreign Ministry spokesman Guri Solberg said.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that two men had been hanged for killing an officer of the elite branch of the country's military, Basij, during riots in northern Iran.

"The Iranian ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry (for a conversation on Tuesday)," Solberg told Norwegian newspaper VG.

Over the weekend, the foreign ministries of other European countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark, also summoned the Iranian ambassadors for a conversation.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces have been attacked and some have been killed in the clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.