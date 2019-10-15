UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwegian Prime Minister Against Banishing Turkey From NATO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:07 PM

Norwegian Prime Minister Against Banishing Turkey From NATO

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Tuesday that it is better to have Turkey inside NATO than outside it despite major differences members states have over Turkey's offensive in northern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Tuesday that it is better to have Turkey inside NATO than outside it despite major differences members states have over Turkey's offensive in northern Syria.

"It's important to have them into our family, and discussion. I think it's easier to work with them that way," Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

At the same time, the prime minister aligned herself with Merkel in strongly condemning Turkey's actions and stating that Norway had suspended weapons exports to Turkey, following the example of Germany, France and her Scandinavian neighbors.

A report circulated Tuesday by The New York Times cited unnamed officials as saying the United States was exploring pulling its stockpile of nuclear weapons from its airbase in Turkey, which would signal the virtual end to the increasingly fraught alliance between Turkey and the NATO powerhouse.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched on October 9 a cross-border offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, soon after US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from their bases in Syria. Turkey's stated aim is to clear its border of Kurdish forces that it views as terrorists and to establish a 20-mile buffer zone in northern Syria.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Syria Exports Turkey Nuclear France German Norway Trump Germany Berlin Same Alliance New York United States Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan October Border Family From

Recent Stories

Uzbek ambassador briefs media on polls in his coun ..

10 minutes ago

AJK President condemned Indian firing at LoC

13 minutes ago

IPU Third Standing Committee on Democracy approves ..

25 minutes ago

FNC participates in IPU Sustainable Development Co ..

25 minutes ago

Asphalt mixing plant Mangal posing threat to human ..

3 minutes ago

EU, Britain scramble to reach Brexit deal before s ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.