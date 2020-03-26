Number of Confirmed Cases of Novel Coronavirus in Germany Exceeds 37,000 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) More than 200 people have died in Germany from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), over 37,000 have gotten infected, the Focus online portal reported, citing data from regional health departments.

The death toll stands at 207 and the number of confirmed disease cases at 37,179.

Most cases have been registered in the Federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia.