UrduPoint.com

OIC General Secretariat Recognizes Azerbaijan’s Decision To Establish Border Checkpoint At The Lachin-Khankandi Road

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 02:26 PM

OIC General Secretariat Recognizes Azerbaijan’s Decision to Establish Border Checkpoint at the Lachin-Khankandi Road

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) recognizes the legitimate decision and step by Azerbaijan to establish a border checkpoint in its sovereign territory in response to security threats and in line with principles and norms of international law

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05 May, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) recognizes the legitimate decision and step by Azerbaijan to establish a border checkpoint in its sovereign territory in response to security threats and in line with principles and norms of international law.

The General Secretariat refers to the Trilateral Statement signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation on 10 November 2020, which among others, announced the termination of all military activities, and in the spirit of the Trilateral Statement, the General Secretariat urges Armenia to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

According to the Trilateral Agreement, Azerbaijan has the obligation to guarantee the security of the movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo through the Lachin-Khankandi road.

The General Secretariat recognizes that ensuring the border security is a prerogative of the Government of Azerbaijan, and a necessary condition for national security, state sovereignty, and the rule of law.

The General Secretariat underlines the call by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at its 49th session, held in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and at previous sessions, for the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Road Armenia Nouakchott Azerbaijan Mauritania November Border 2020 All Government Agreement OIC

Recent Stories

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

1 hour ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

2 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

2 hours ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.