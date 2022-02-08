Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman Nominated for Best Actress - Academy Awards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Oscar nominees for the best actress include Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart, the academy Awards announced on Tuesday.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27.