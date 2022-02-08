Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman Nominated for Best Actress - Academy Awards

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:52 PM
Oscar nominees for the best actress include Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart, the Academy Awards announced on Tuesday
The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27.