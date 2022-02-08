UrduPoint.com

Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman Nominated For Best Actress - Academy Awards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman Nominated for Best Actress - Academy Awards

Oscar nominees for the best actress include Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart, the Academy Awards announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Oscar nominees for the best actress include Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart, the academy Awards announced on Tuesday.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27.

Related Topics

Kristen Stewart Jessica Chastain Nicole Kidman March Sunday Oscar Best

Recent Stories

Commissioner for ensuring 100 pc coverage of anti ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 pc coverage of anti polio campaign, COVID vaccinat ..

2 minutes ago
 Construction work on Ring Road, Kutchery Chowk pro ..

Construction work on Ring Road, Kutchery Chowk projects to be started soon: Comm ..

2 minutes ago
 8 applicants given jobs on Punjab Ombudsman's dire ..

8 applicants given jobs on Punjab Ombudsman's directions

2 minutes ago
 Juve's Chiellini a doubt for Villarreal clash with ..

Juve's Chiellini a doubt for Villarreal clash with calf injury

2 minutes ago
 Macron says 'now possible' to move forward on Ukra ..

Macron says 'now possible' to move forward on Ukraine-Russia talks

2 minutes ago
 US trade deficit ends 2021 with slight increase ag ..

US trade deficit ends 2021 with slight increase against expectations

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>