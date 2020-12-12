UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Civilian Killed In Kabul Rocket Attack

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:16 PM

One civilian killed in Kabul rocket attack

A series of rockets struck the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing one person and wounding two, the interior ministry said, the second such attack to rock Kabul in less than a mont

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A series of rockets struck the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing one person and wounding two, the interior ministry said, the second such attack to rock Kabul in less than a month.

"This morning, 10 rockets were fired from the Labe Jar neighbourhood of Kabul," ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters.

He said three rockets landed near Kabul airport and seven in residential areas, leaving one civilian dead and two wounded.

No group has claimed the attack so far and the Taliban denied any involvement.

Kabul police confirmed the early morning attack.

The barrage of rockets on Saturday was the second such attack in less than a month in Kabul.

On November 21, eight people were killed when 23 rockets hit the capital in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months, with several deadly attacks carried out in Kabul, despite the Taliban and the government engaging in peace talks since September 12 in Qatar.

Apart from the November rocket attack, IS claimed two deadly assaults in Kabul.

Those attacks targeted educational centres in the capital that killed mostly students, including one on Kabul University that saw gunmen spraying classrooms with bullets.

Authorities blamed the attacks on educational centres on the Haqqani network, an affiliate of the Taliban.

Violence has also surged amid an ongoing withdrawal of US troops.

In November, the Pentagon said it would pull 2,000 troops out of Afghanistan, speeding up the timeline established in a February agreement between Washington and the Taliban that envisions a full withdrawal by May 2021.

The deal also stipulates that the insurgents will not target key cities in the country, although Afghan authorities have blamed them for such attacks.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Police Interior Ministry Washington Haqqani Network Pentagon Qatar Labe February May September November From Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

What assets, properties Maulana Fazlur Rehman hold ..

10 minutes ago

Dry, very cold weather to continue

4 minutes ago

Iran executes opposition figure Ruhollah Zam

5 minutes ago

Two coronavirus cases spark lockdowns, tests

5 minutes ago

Chile awaits total eclipse of the sun as Covid res ..

5 minutes ago

Police official held for cutting down tree in muza ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.