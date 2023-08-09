Open Menu

One Dead, Dozens Injured By Blast At Russian Warehouse

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 09:44 PM

One dead, dozens injured by blast at Russian warehouse

One person was killed and dozens more were injured Wednesday after a massive explosion tore through a Russian warehouse northeast of the capital Moscow, officials said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :One person was killed and dozens more were injured Wednesday after a massive explosion tore through a Russian warehouse northeast of the capital Moscow, officials said.

Video shared by state media showed a bright ball of flames burst on the horizon, followed by a shockwave that blew out the windows in surrounding buildings.

The warehouse in the city of Sergiyev Posad was rented by a private company and used to store pyrotechnics, Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

The city administration said one person had been killed, while the governor reported more than 50 people had sought medical help.

Firefighters could be seen spraying water on the smoldering ruins of a building, as search dogs and rescuers combed through the scorched wreckage.

"The glass fell too, and everything," said one hospitalised man in a video shared by the governor.

"I managed to get away. I don't know where it came from, why. We came out of the workshop -- there was smoke everywhere." The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. Investigators said they had opened a criminal case into suspected violations of industrial safety.

Accidental fires are common in Russia, where hundreds of blazes are recorded each year due to ageing infrastructure and non-compliance with often-lax safety standards.

The explosion came as Russian officials remained on high alert over Ukrainian drone attacks targeting military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Governor Moscow Water Russia Company Alert Man Sergiyev Posad Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Awareness programme held to mark 'World Breastfeed ..

Awareness programme held to mark 'World Breastfeeding Week'

12 minutes ago
 10 gamblers arrested during raid

10 gamblers arrested during raid

12 minutes ago
 Senate passes 8 bills establishing higher educatio ..

Senate passes 8 bills establishing higher education institutions across country

12 minutes ago
 Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold ..

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold open kutchery on 16th August

12 minutes ago
 Govt officers should solve public problems without ..

Govt officers should solve public problems without coming under pressure: Govern ..

8 minutes ago
 Farewell meeting: Federal cabinet made 1295 decisi ..

Farewell meeting: Federal cabinet made 1295 decisions in 53 sessions with 99% im ..

2 minutes ago
Maryam Nawaz directs youth coordinators to mobiliz ..

Maryam Nawaz directs youth coordinators to mobilize PML-N

8 minutes ago
 CPEC to contribute peace, prosperity in region: Ch ..

CPEC to contribute peace, prosperity in region: Chinese CG

8 minutes ago
 Amin Ul Haque presides over farewell meetings of B ..

Amin Ul Haque presides over farewell meetings of BoD of PSEB, NITB

8 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country ..

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

8 minutes ago
 Municipal facilities to be provided indiscriminate ..

Municipal facilities to be provided indiscriminately: Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Senate Committee directed FBR to investigate, prom ..

Senate Committee directed FBR to investigate, promptly resolve issue

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World