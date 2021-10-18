UrduPoint.com

One Dead In Grambling State University Shooting, School Says Operating As Normal Now

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:50 AM

One Dead in Grambling State University Shooting, School Says Operating as Normal Now

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The Grambling State University, located in Louisiana, is now operating as normal following a shooting at a homecoming event that left one dead.

"GramFam, now is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning's incident.

The campus has been cleared for normal operations, however, homecoming events scheduled for 10/17 have been canceled along w/classes on 10/18," the university said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, multiple shots were fired at the university's campus, resulting in dozens injured and one person (not enrolled at the school) dead, according to The Hill.

NBC said that seven people were injured, with one of them now in critical condition.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting, which is the second fatal incident at Grambling State University in a week.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Twitter Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, inve ..

Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, investment opportunities and simil ..

5 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her ..

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her role promoting accessibility ..

6 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foste ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foster innovation ecosystem in heal ..

6 hours ago
 SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transf ..

SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transfer Summit

6 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third world F2 crown with victory in ..

7 hours ago
 MoIAT briefs 11 French startups on UAE business en ..

MoIAT briefs 11 French startups on UAE business environment, its efforts to supp ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.