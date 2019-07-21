LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) One person was killed, seven more were injured in the shelling by the Ukrainian forces of the Pervomaisk city in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR General Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik on Saturday.

"One woman was killed, seven more were injured, including a child born in 2015, as a result of the shelling of Pervomaisk," the office said, adding that the shelling caused a partial power outage in Pervomaisk.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier.

Even though peace in Donbas has been mediated by various actors and sides have managed to conclude de-escalation agreements, ceasefire violations continue to occur.

The United Nations has repeatedly called upon the conflict parties to refrain from armed hostilities against civilians and civilian infrastructure. According to recent UN estimates, more than 3,300 civilians have died and over 7,000 been injured during the conflict.