One Of Three Soyuz Rocket Launches From Kourou Space Center Delayed Until 2022 - Sources

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:40 AM

One of Three Soyuz Rocket Launches From Kourou Space Center Delayed Until 2022 - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) One of the three launches of Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rockets from the Kourou space center in French Guiana, scheduled for 2021, has been postponed until next year, two sources in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of the Soyuz rocket with 34 British OneWeb satellites from Kourou, scheduled for December 2021, has been postponed, tentatively, to February 2022," the source said.

Another source confirmed the information, adding that in 2021 two launches of Soyuz from Kourou were to take place: one in October, with 34 OneWeb satellites, and one in November with two Galileo European navigation satellites.

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos has not commented yet.

