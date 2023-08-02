TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) One person died and five others were injured as typhoon Khanun approached the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

In addition, 210,000 households were left without electricity, which is approximately 34% of the total number of households in Okinawa, the NHK broadcaster said.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported that 418 flights were canceled and the movement of ferries and monorail trains was suspended due to the typhoon.

Currently, the wind speed reaches 50 meters per second (111 miles per hour), with gusts up to 70. This is enough to cause the destruction of wooden structures, the collapse of power transmission line supports and the overturning of a moving truck.