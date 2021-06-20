Only Handful of Vaccinated People End Up in Hospitals With COVID-19 - Moscow Authorities

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 20 (Sputnik) - Only a handful of vaccinated people end up in hospitals with COVID-19, and these are mostly those who have not received the second shot, the Moscow Health Department said on Sunday.

"There are COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people, like after any other vaccination. But the absolute majority of such people have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Only a handful of people end up in hospitals after vaccination, mostly those who have not received the second component [of a vaccine]," the department reported.