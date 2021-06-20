UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only Handful Of Vaccinated People End Up In Hospitals With COVID-19 - Moscow Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Only Handful of Vaccinated People End Up in Hospitals With COVID-19 - Moscow Authorities

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 20 (Sputnik) - Only a handful of vaccinated people end up in hospitals with COVID-19, and these are mostly those who have not received the second shot, the Moscow Health Department said on Sunday.

"There are COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people, like after any other vaccination. But the absolute majority of such people have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Only a handful of people end up in hospitals after vaccination, mostly those who have not received the second component [of a vaccine]," the department reported.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia June Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

41 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

1 hour ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

1 hour ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

2 hours ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.