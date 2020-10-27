Opposition Platform Party Says Electoral Fraud Being Prepared at Kiev Elections

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Ukrainian party "Opposition Platform - For Life" said in a statement that fraud was being prepared at elections in Kiev.

Regular elections to local self-government bodies were held in Ukraine on Sunday. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), voter turnout was 36.88 percent. Local governments will be elected for a five-year term. Results should be determined by November 6 and published within five days. If, in cities where a second round of elections is envisaged, none of the candidates received 50 percent plus one vote, a new vote must take place within three weeks.

"There are attempts to distort the results of the Opposition Platform - For Life in the elections of the Kiev mayor and head of the Kiev city council by criminal methods," the party said.

"We received reliable information about an impending attempt to steal the votes cast for our political force in favor of another party. The culprits intend to steal ballots with votes cast for the Opposition Platform - For Life in precinct election commissions in the Darnytsky, Shevchenkovsky and Obolonsky Constituencies during the upcoming recount of ballots," it said.