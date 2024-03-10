Open Menu

Oscar Nominees In Main Categories

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Oscar nominees in main categories

Hollywood, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Here are the nominees in key categories for the 96th academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," about the father of the atomic bomb, dominates with 13 nominations.

"Poor Things," a female take on the Frankenstein story, came second with 11, followed by Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" at 10.

- Best picture -

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

- Best director -

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

- Best actor -

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

- Best actress -

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Huller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

- Best supporting actor -

Sterling K.

Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr, "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

- Best supporting actress -

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

- Best international feature film -

"Io Capitano" (Italy)

"Perfect Days" (Japan)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"The Teachers' Lounge" (Germany)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)

- Best animated feature -

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse"

- Best documentary feature -

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

- Films with seven or more nominations -

"Oppenheimer" - 13

"Poor Things" - 11

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - 10

"Barbie" - 8

"Maestro" - 7

