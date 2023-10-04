Open Menu

Over 100 Indian Students Taken Ill Due To Food Poisoning

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:35 PM

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Over 100 students of a government-run physical education institute were taken ill due to food poisoning and admitted to a hospital in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior, about 432 km north of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

The students, who were aged between 18-25, were immediately admitted to a government-run hospital on Tuesday evening after they complained of nausea, stomach ache and vomiting.

According to the superintendent of the hospital, only one student was put on ventilator owing to serious condition, while the remaining ones were stable.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigations into the accident.

