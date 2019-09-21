Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Over 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,308 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 403 people (including 121 women and 205 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 905 people (including 272 women and 462 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of land. A total of 32 explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.