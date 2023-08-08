Open Menu

Over 20,000 People In Southwestern Japan Advised To Evacuate As Typhoon Looms - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Over 20,000 People in Southwestern Japan Advised to Evacuate As Typhoon Looms - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Around 20,000 people in the Japanese southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima and all elderly or physically challenged in the prefecture of Miyazaki have received recommendations to evacuate due to an approaching tropical storm, Japan's NHK tv channel reported on Tuesday.

A threat to Kagoshima is estimated at the fourth level of emergency of five possible, the media said. The fourth level means a necessity of evacuating to a shelter if the possibility to do so remains. The third level, declared in Miyazaki, implies an advance evacuation of elderly and physically challenged people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that while Typhoon Khanun has closely approached Kyushu Island in southwestern Japan, another storm, Lan, approaches the country's south-east.

Related Topics

Storm Kagoshima Miyazaki Japan Media TV All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

11 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

11 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

11 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

11 hours ago
'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

12 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

12 hours ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

12 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

11 hours ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

12 hours ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

11 hours ago

More Stories From World