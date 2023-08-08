Over 20,000 People in Southwestern Japan Advised to Evacuate As Typhoon Looms - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Around 20,000 people in the Japanese southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima and all elderly or physically challenged in the prefecture of Miyazaki have received recommendations to evacuate due to an approaching tropical storm, Japan's NHK tv channel reported on Tuesday.

A threat to Kagoshima is estimated at the fourth level of emergency of five possible, the media said. The fourth level means a necessity of evacuating to a shelter if the possibility to do so remains. The third level, declared in Miyazaki, implies an advance evacuation of elderly and physically challenged people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that while Typhoon Khanun has closely approached Kyushu Island in southwestern Japan, another storm, Lan, approaches the country's south-east.