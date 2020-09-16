UrduPoint.com
Over 200,000 Tourists Visit Egyptian Resorts Since Resumption Of Flights July 1 - Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The number of tourists who have visited Egyptian resorts on the Red Sea since the resumption of international flights has exceeded 200,000, Tourism Minister Khaled al-Anani said.

"The provinces of South Sinai and Red Sea have received more than 200,000 tourists, who have already returned to their countries after rest," the minister said in Yerevan, where he met with representatives of local travel agencies, airlines and media.

Egypt began to resume international flights with a number of countries on July 1.

The visit is timed to the resumption of flights between Armenia and Egypt, scheduled for Thursday, according to a Tourism Ministry statement obtained by Sputnik.

