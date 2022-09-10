Over 30 Injured in Mass Traffic Accident in Central Mexico - Local Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) A road accident involving nearly two dozen vehicles has occurred in the central Mexican state of Queretaro, resulting in the injury of over 30 people, according to the regional emergency services.

The driver of a tractor-trailer lost control while traveling on Federal highway 57 (Mexico City - Queretaro) on Friday.

This resulted in a massive collision of 23 cars, including private vehicles, taxis, passenger and cargo vans.

"After a traffic accident on the Mexico City - Queretaro highway... 34 adults received medical assistance on the spot, two of them were hospitalized," the Queretaro state's civil protection service said.

Meanwhile, local media reported that the accident resulted in the injury of 44 people, three of whom required hospitalization.