UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Migrants Found In Greek Container Truck - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:17 PM

Over 40 Migrants Found in Greek Container Truck - Reports

Forty-one undocumented migrants were found in the back of a container truck near the northeastern Greek city of Xanthi on Monday, the police were cited as saying by media

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Forty-one undocumented migrants were found in the back of a container truck near the northeastern Greek city of Xanthi on Monday, the police were cited as saying by media.

Earlier reports gave the number of illegal migrants as more than 80.

The truck was stopped for search after passing the turnpike on a toll road to the port city of Thessaloniki, according to photos published by Xanthinews website.

The migrants were all reportedly men in their 20s and 30s, most of them Afghans.

Ambulances were called from cities nearby as they appeared to be struggling for breath. Police said they would not have survived the trip.

Fifteen people had to be hospitalized in Xanthi. The driver of the truck, a young Georgian, was arrested.

Human traffickers in Europe use refrigerated and poorly ventilated containers to smuggle people, hauling as far as Asia and Africa, to well-off EU countries, but these journeys often prove fatal. The latest deaths of 39 Vietnamese were reported in the United Kingdom last week.

Related Topics

Africa Police Europe Driver Road Young Xanthi Thessaloniki United Kingdom Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

President summons Senate session

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Law Halving Number of Su ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman DMC West inaugurates Computer Lab in Abdu ..

4 minutes ago

Sikh Community delegation calls on Deputy Mayor Ka ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanon's Al Ahed clinch AFC Cup with win over Nor ..

4 minutes ago

Baseball workshop to help find new talent: Shoaib ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.