(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) More than 40 ships and submarines will take part in the main naval parade on Russia's Navy Day in St. Petersburg and the naval base of Kronstadt, which will be attended by President Vladimir Putin, the presidential press service said.

Russia's Navy Day is marked annually on the last Sunday of July. This year it is celebrated on July 28.

"On July 28, the Commander-in-Chief [Putin] in a motor boat will inspect the parade line of the navy ships anchored in the Kronstadt harbour and will review the Main Naval Parade in the Neva waters. The parade will feature the passing of ships and a marine air force unit overflight," the statement said.

At least 43 warships and submarines as well as 41 aircraft will be at the parade.

"The vessels include the cutting-edge ships of the Russian Navy: the Admiral Kasatonov frigate, the Gremyashchy corvette, the Mytishchi and the Serpukhov small guided missile ships, the Severomorsk large anti-submarine ship, tactical groups of patrol and anti-terror boats, as well as the Smolensk nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine," it added.

Over 4,000 sailors of the Baltic, Northern and Black Sea fleets and the Caspian Flotilla will be present at the parade.