Over 5,100 People Died of COVID-19 in US, More Than 215,000 Cases Confirmed - University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States has reached 5,116, with 215,417 people having been infected with COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University said on late Wednesday.

The largest number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US has been registered in New York, where the disease left 1,374 people dead.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 935,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 47,000 fatalities, according to the same university.