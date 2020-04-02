UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 5,100 People Died Of COVID-19 In US, More Than 215,000 Cases Confirmed - University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:40 AM

Over 5,100 People Died of COVID-19 in US, More Than 215,000 Cases Confirmed - University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States has reached 5,116, with 215,417 people having been infected with COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University said on late Wednesday.

The largest number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US has been registered in New York, where the disease left 1,374 people dead.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 935,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 47,000 fatalities, according to the same university.

Related Topics

Dead World Same New York United States March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Health Services dedicates Al Ain Hospita ..

5 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

7 hours ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

8 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.