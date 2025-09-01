Open Menu

Over 600 People Dead, Hundreds Others Injured In Powerful Earthquake In Afghanistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:26 AM

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1, 2025) A powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Kunar province late Sunday night, killing at least 600 people and injuring more than 1,000, according to initial reports.

Afghan media outlet Tolo news reported that the quake’s epicenter was located eight kilometers underground near Jalalabad city, with a magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale.

The tremor was followed by five aftershocks ranging between 4.3 and 5.2 in magnitude.

The Afghan National Disaster Management Authority said the worst-hit areas include Nurgal, Sawkay, Watapur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara districts, where entire villages have been buried under rubble.

Officials fear that hundreds more people remain trapped beneath collapsed structures.

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the Ministries of Defense, Interior, and Health deployed to the affected areas.

Helicopters are airlifting the injured to Nangarhar Regional Hospital for emergency treatment.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid directed all government agencies to utilize their full resources to save lives and assist survivors.

The tremors were also felt in Nangarhar, Laghman, Kabul, and parts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

