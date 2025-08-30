China supports Pakistan in battling climate change and biodiversity loss

(@FahadShabbir)

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Pakistan ranks eighth globally in vulnerability to climate change, with an average of around 500 climate-related deaths each year. In response, China has stepped up its support to help Pakistan confront the growing challenges of climate change and extreme weather. Through multiple channels and forms of aid, China is working closely with Pakistan to enhance its climate resilience.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) background briefing on environmental cooperation this morning Guo Fang, Vice Minister of China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, highlighted the practical progress made since the 2018 Qingdao Summit, when SCO adopted a joint plan for environmental cooperation. Member countries have since worked together on information sharing, technical exchanges, and capacity building.

Guo emphasized China's dual approach to aid—providing both "software" (skills and training) and "hardware" (equipment and infrastructure). Since 2023, China has supplied Pakistan with 5,000 home solar power systems, an integrated climate monitoring system, five smart ground-based weather stations, and a cloud-based disaster risk early warning platform. China has also conducted training programs to ensure these technologies are used effectively—strengthening Pakistan's ability to adapt to climate threats.

Beyond capacity building, China and Pakistan have signed bilateral agreements to deepen cooperation on pollution control, ecological restoration, and other environmental initiatives, CEN reported on Saturday.

A healthy ecosystem and rich biodiversity are not just natural treasures—they're vital tools in the fight against climate change. Forests, wetlands, and other ecosystems serve as powerful carbon sinks and help societies adapt to climate risks.

To support global biodiversity conservation, China established the Kunming Biodiversity Fund following the first phase of the COP15 UN biodiversity conference held in Kunming in 2021. China, as host and chair of the conference, launched the fund with an initial contribution of 1.5 billion Yuan (approximately $230 million USD). The fund is designed to help developing countries protect and restore biodiversity, in line with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which aims to reverse biodiversity loss and promote a vision of "living in harmony with nature" by 2050.

The fund was officially launched in 2024, with its first batch of projects already approved. Guo told the press that SCO countries including Pakistan have applied for the second round of funding, signaling strong regional momentum toward global biodiversity governance.