ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent on the upcoming elections, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, of the People's Alliance may get over 66% of votes in three mostly Kurdish eastern provinces, a survey by Rawest said on Sunday.

The poll was carried out from April 21-29 in Diyarbakir, Mardin, Urfa and Van provinces among 5,979 people with a margin error around 2.65%. The votes of those undecided were shared evenly among four candidates.

In the first round of the election, 76.3% of people are ready to vote for Kilicdaroglu in Diyarbakir, 73.8% in Van and 66% in Mardin.

In case of the runoff, some 69.4%-78.5% will vote for Kilicdaroglu in the three provinces, the survey said.

However, Erdogan has many supporters in the Urfa province: 57% are willing to vote for him in the first round, and 58.9% in the second.

On 2018 presidential election, Erdogan's opponent from Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demitras got an average of 50% in the four surveyed provinces, while over 42% voted for Erdogan.

The party withdrew from nominating its candidate for the current election and supported Kilicdaroglu. Moreover, the HDP now faces a risk of being closed and Demitras is currently serving a prison sentence.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.