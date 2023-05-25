Over 8% of Turks Still Undecided Who to Vote For in Presidential Runoff - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) More than 8% of Turkish citizens still haven't decided who to vote for in the second round of the presidential election, according to a poll released Thursday by the Konda research center.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52% of the vote, while his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 44.88%. A runoff election is scheduled for May 28. To win, a candidate must receive a simple majority of the votes.

"Forty-seven percent of the respondents are ready to vote for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 42.2% for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, while 8.2% are undecided," the center tweeted.

Another 2.6% said they would not vote.

After evenly distributing the undecided votes, the center concluded that Erdogan was supported by 52.7% of respondents and his rival by 47.3%.

More than 3,600 people participated in the May 20-21 survey in 34 of Turkey's 81 provinces, with a margin of error of 1.63%.

Meanwhile, the Asal research center said that according to its survey, 53.4% of respondents supported Erdogan. The poll was conducted in 26 provinces among more than 2,000 people.

Former Turkish presidential candidate from the ATA alliance, Sinan Ogan, announced on Monday his support for Erdogan in the second round of the presidential election. Ogan was supported by more than 5% of voters, with more than 1 million votes declared invalid.