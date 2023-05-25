UrduPoint.com

Over 8% Of Turks Still Undecided Who To Vote For In Presidential Runoff - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Over 8% of Turks Still Undecided Who to Vote For in Presidential Runoff - Poll

More than 8% of Turkish citizens still haven't decided who to vote for in the second round of the presidential election, according to a poll released Thursday by the Konda research center

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) More than 8% of Turkish citizens still haven't decided who to vote for in the second round of the presidential election, according to a poll released Thursday by the Konda research center.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52% of the vote, while his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 44.88%. A runoff election is scheduled for May 28. To win, a candidate must receive a simple majority of the votes.

"Forty-seven percent of the respondents are ready to vote for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 42.2% for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, while 8.2% are undecided," the center tweeted.

Another 2.6% said they would not vote.

After evenly distributing the undecided votes, the center concluded that Erdogan was supported by 52.7% of respondents and his rival by 47.3%.

More than 3,600 people participated in the May 20-21 survey in 34 of Turkey's 81 provinces, with a margin of error of 1.63%.

Meanwhile, the Asal research center said that according to its survey, 53.4% of respondents supported Erdogan. The poll was conducted in 26 provinces among more than 2,000 people.

Former Turkish presidential candidate from the ATA alliance, Sinan Ogan, announced on Monday his support for Erdogan in the second round of the presidential election. Ogan was supported by more than 5% of voters, with more than 1 million votes declared invalid.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Vote Alliance Tayyip Erdogan May From Million

Recent Stories

Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

4 minutes ago
 US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Compl ..

US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Complex Developmental Challenges' - ..

4 minutes ago
 Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communicati ..

Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communication With Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

11 minutes ago
 Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Cap ..

Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Capitol attack

4 minutes ago
 As 'Blue Helmets' turn 75, chief laments UN divisi ..

As 'Blue Helmets' turn 75, chief laments UN divisions

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police employees receive accreditation f ..

Abu Dhabi Police employees receive accreditation from International Federation o ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.